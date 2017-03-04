Dundee business owners have said they have been left “in limbo” by scaffolding which was put up five months ago.

Grant Campbell, director of Mail Boxes Etc and Bank Bar owner Paul Russell said the structure allowing the renovation of Royal Apartment flats in Union Street was having a detrimental impact on businesses.

The scaffolding was erected last September to allow “essential repairs”to be carried out.

Work was scheduled to be completed in January but Mr Campbell and Mr Russell said the operation had been poorly communicated from the start and insisted businesses weren’t informed of the impending work.

Both businesses said they understood the work needed to be carried out but hit out at the process.

Mr Russell said: “We are fully aware that building work can carry over but one email updating businesses in nearly five months is an absolute disgrace.

“We weren’t informed as businesses when the scaffolding was going up — they only made us aware when they started measuring it up. It’s had an impact on the businesses and it is also been an eyesore.”

Mr Campbell said while he was sure the completed work will look great, the past few months had been horrendous. He added: “I know some of our customers have struggled to find our premises.”

A spokesman for J. Reavely Factoring, which represents the Royal Apartment landlords, said the scaffolding on the former Royal Hotel will start to come down on Monday.

He said: “The programme overrun on this necessary work has been frustrating to all stakeholders, with the causes of the delay largely out of our control.

“We have worked to expedite the project where possible and successfully ensured none of the contributors, shops included, have experienced any financial penalties.

“We have open lines of communication with all of the relevant business owners, a regular presence in the street itself and have answered all queries diligently and with sympathy.”