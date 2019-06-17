Frustration as at least six trains between Dundee and Edinburgh cancelled today

Commuters are experiencing cancellations and delays between Dundee and Edinburgh.

Trains at 5.49am, 07.07am, 7.12am, 11.03am, 1.12pm and 5.15pm are all affected between Dundee and Scotland’s capital.

The ScotRail website notes all cancellations are because of shortage of train staff or crew on all but one – the 7.07am was delayed due to a train fault.

One commuter on Twitter vented his frustration, saying: “Rush for train, 7.37am Dundee to Edinburgh only to find it cancelled @ScotRail – think the train service is so unreliable, beggars belief.”

Another said: “@ScotRail any update for why yet again my morning train from Carnoustie to Dundee has been cancelled?”

Another said: “@ScotRail Monday morning and the 7.18 Carnoustie to Edinburgh is cancelled! Not a great start to the week!”

The operator responded to the tweet to confirm it was due to a shortage of train crew, and urged the passenger to claim for the delay.

The ScotRail website states: “If you’re travelling on one of our trains and your journey is delayed by 30 minutes or more, we’ll give you compensation.

“And if you’ve missed a connection because of a delay on a ScotRail train, you can claim for that too. Just make sure you make the claim within 28 days of the delay.”

The travellers’ woes come just three days after a similar issue affected trains between Aberdeen and Montrose.