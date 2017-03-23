Schools in Tayside are to be banned from supplying primary school children with fruit juice.

The decision, taken by Tayside Contracts in conjunction with councils, removes fruit juice from school lunches as of March 31.

In a memo sent to head teachers, the body which supplies school meals advises: “It is frequently highlighted in school HNI (Health and Nutrition Inspections), which are part of school HMIE Inspections, that an excess of sugars are consumed by pupils during the lunchtime period — the main source of this being the fruit juice that is offered”.

The company said the aim is “to be proactive and ensure that pupils are being offered a healthy, nutritional lunch and the removal of the fruit juice is a positive step towards healthier eating (reducing sugar content of menu options) and improving the oral health of our young people”.

Milk and water will still be on offer to children.

Fiona Mathieson, the manager of Newport’s Dental Plus surgery, said: “To see this attitude, removing fruit juice, is such a difference.

“It’s a big, big move, obviously word is getting out.

“We’re ecstatic. People don’t always realise it’s not good for them.

“Milk, water and milky tea are all we advise.”

On the removal of “pure fruit juice”, a spokesman for the British Fruit Juice Association said: “Government research shows the majority of school-age children do not achieve the recommended five-a-day fruit and vegetable intake.

“Not having pure fruit juice on the menu as an option feels unfortunate.”

Joyce Thompson, dietetic consultant in public health for NHS Tayside, said: “Many children consume far too many high-sugar foods and drinks and too often.

“Although added sugar is not necessary for a healthy diet, small amounts used to sweeten foods are considered OK, but preferably at mealtimes so there is less risk of damaging our teeth.”

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesman said: “Fresh milk will be the preferred drink option for pupils, with water also available as an alternative drink with the lunch.

“The provision of a pudding most days is seen as an integral part of a two-course meal, which has a more positive impact on children’s meal enjoyment and which often contains hidden fruit and vegetables, to increase fibre and protein.”