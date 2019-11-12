Fruit and veg store in Broughty Ferry closes its doors for the final time

Broughty Ferry greengrocer’s Clementine has closed due to the owner’s health concerns.

The shop, which is known by many for its soup-in-a-bag, announced the closure with a Facebook post earlier last week, saying: “We are sad to let you all know that Clementine will be closing its doors on Saturday November 9 for the final time.

“This is due to an ongoing health concern which must take priority.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the wonderfully loyal customers of Clementine old and new.

“It has been an absolute honour to serve the wonderful community of Broughty Ferry over the years and we wish you all well for the future.

“Thank you all.”

While the shop officially closed on Saturday, management have said it may soon be purchased and reopened by a new owner, however no sale has been confirmed.