Fruit and veg shop in Broughty Ferry rescued from closure

A popular fruit and veg store has been saved from closure by a neighbouring business.

The future of Clementine of Broughty Ferry was in doubt after owner Melanie Coleman decided to close the shop due to a family illness.

But now Cheryle Sexton, who owns the Casa kitchen and bathroom store next door to Clementine on Gray Street, has stepped in to reopen the business – and is keeping Melanie involved.

The 34-year-old – who also runs a cleaning firm – said: “We open on Thursday and I am excited, nervous and scared.

I am very happy to announce that Cheryle Sexton has agreed to take the helm at Clementine. The shop will reopen at 9am… Posted by Clementine of Broughty Ferry on Sunday, 24 November 2019

“But it will be fine. I have never owned anything to do with fruit and veg before, although I did work as a Saturday girl in Les Turriff’s about 20-odd years ago.

“I noticed when Melanie said she was closing and I got in touch because I think this is the type of shop that is important to Broughty Ferry.

“People’s shopping habits are changing and they want fresh, produce and want to keep their custom local.

“It means they see friendly faces and I genuinely think that this would have been a big loss if it was to shut.”

She also urged residents and visitors to the Ferry to support local traders.

“The feedback we have had has all been positive, but it is like the old saying that if people want it then they need to use it,” Cheryle said.

“We have been working on our Christmas boxes and our soup-in-a-bag products while trying to get everything else ready for the opening.

>> Keep up to date with the latest news with Evening Telegraph newsletter

“I just hope people in the town and surrounding areas support it.”

Former owner Melanie said: “I only knew Cheryle from popping in here to the shop every now and again, obviously I know her better now.

“I’m absolutely delighted that she is taking the business on.”

The store will employ three members of staff. Employee Elizabeth Sommerville said: “I have been here for a year and a half and it’s a great place to work.”