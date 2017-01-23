A trade union boss has warned that staff cuts could be having a detrimental effect on frontline council services.

Maggie Maguire, secretary of the Dundee Unison branch, spoke to the Tele after it was revealed that a number of community centres in the city were operating with reduced staff numbers.

In some cases, workers are understood to have retired or left but have not been replaced, meaning other employees are picking up the workload previously done by three people.

Front desk staff in community centres have been cut, meaning some have no one manning reception in the evening.

Maggie, who has been involved with Unison for around 15 years, said: “Council management told us that frontline services won’t be affected but the way things are going, by the end of the year I don’t think that will be the case.

“Staff are already working above and beyond what they need to do.

“I understand this is an issue which is spread throughout community centres across the city. This isn’t isolated to community centres either — it’s widespread throughout the council.

“There are union members in Ardler, Finmill, Kirkton, Menzieshill, Douglas, Charleston and Whitfield.

“I’d be surprised if there wasn’t some element of service disruption in all of them.

“People often rely on community centres to socialise. It could be the only time they have any interaction with other folk.

“The last thing we want to see is these facilities closing their doors to members of the community.”

Ms Maguire said she hoped a meeting between council bosses and union members would happen in the next two weeks.

Councillor Kevin Keenan, who was contacted by someone to discuss staffing issues, said: “It’s good to hear that trade union members will be working with management to try to resolve issues.

“I had contact with someone who discussed staffing issues and how they were being affected, including a centre’s front desk being unmanned in the evening.

“It’s important, as people rely on community centres — in some cases, it’s their main way of getting out of the house.”

A Dundee City Council spokesman said: “The council constantly monitors any issues that might arise at its facilities and will discuss these with staff and the relevant local management group directly.”