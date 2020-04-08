Frontline coronavirus workers in Dundee offered free lunch by casino

NHS and emergency services staff in Dundee will be able to pick up a free lunch to say ‘thank you’ for their efforts during the coronavirus crisis.

Workers can order their complimentary lunch up to the value of £15 from Grosvenor Casino, run by Rank Group, via Uber Eats when they show their Blue Light Card.

Tom Dalby, CEO of Blue Light Card, said: “We are really excited to be working with the Rank Group to provide this generous offer for our members in the NHS and emergency services.

“We have always values what our members do on a daily basis, but now more than ever, we have the utmost respect for their bravery and dedication on the frontline.

“This partnership continues to demonstrate the enormity of support for our members around the UK.”

Each employee must log into their Blue Light Card account to receive the Uber Eats offer code, and their meal must be delivered between 11am and 3pm.

Frontline workers can register for a Blue Light Card free of charge online via www.bluelightcard.co.uk