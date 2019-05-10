FROM TODAY: Stobfest revellers to enjoy more than 50 events over nine days

The wait is almost over – Stobfest 2019 kicks off today with a range of different events planned to entertain all the family.

The festival will be bigger than ever, with lots going on to keep visitors entertained across the weekend.

There will be taster sessions of boxing, yoga and zumba as well as a community walk and a host of health food available.

Throughout the nine-day festival more than 50 events are happening across the area.

The event will kick off with a street fest event at Hotel Indigo and an art exhibition with cheese and wine at Arthurstone Library today.

Elizabeth Crighton, chairwoman of the Stobswell Forum events group, said: “We have a full programme from Friday May 10 to Sunday May 19. It includes a new event, Wellbeing Day, in Baxter Park on Saturday.

“Wellbeing Day has team games, individual sport and also a chance to relax through meditation, yoga and alternative therapies such as reflexology.

“It also offers the opportunity to have your bike checked and security marked and to try out e-bikes. Again, something for everyone.”

For those travelling to the festival with their pet pooches, Doggyfest will be held in Baxter Park on Sunday.

Scheduled for 10.30am–3pm, Doggyfest will have a variety of events such as agility and training, competitions for all dogs and the popular community dog walk.

Elizabeth added: “Our winter doggy festival was first held in November 2018.

“Its purpose was to provide a winter platform for dog walkers to potentially meet others and after its success it has been launched as Doggyfest.

“There is a lot of excitement surrounding it.”

Stobfest Gala Day will be one of the final events to take place on May 18 – and it will give locals the chance to join the closing parade.

It will start at Morgan Academy and make its way down Albert Street to the Boomerang Centre where there will be different stalls and food on offer.

Elizabeth added: “The events are organised by volunteers. Lots of planning is involved.

“Many of the volunteers, do this on top of their full-time day jobs and the events group would appreciate hearing from others who are interested in getting involved in some way, particularly young people and/or those in higher or further education.

“Organising community events can be an exciting and rewarding opportunity.

“Stobfest can bring the community together to spend time enjoying themselves while meeting new people.

“The purpose is to provide a convenient, enjoyable and/or educational experience for all.

“The festival also provides opportunities to develop positive links with the business and other communities including those involved in arts and crafts.

“We encourage everyone to come along and join in the fun of Stobfest celebration week.”

Colin Clement, chairman of the Stobswell Forum, said: “Stobfest is in its fourth year and it has continuously grown. It is a very diverse programme.

“Most of our events are free as we want as many people as possible to be able to come along.”

For full details of all the events you can visit the Stobswell Forum website on stobswell.org.uk or their Facebook page.