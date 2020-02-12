‘From the outside, Dundee is really quite incredible’ – BBC boss on Big Weekend’s return

Never mind the buzz – the boss behind BBC Radio 1’s Big Weekend says the festival is coming back to Dundee because of its unbeatable scenery.

Rhys Hughes, head of live music and events at the BBC, says he loves the City of Discovery’s Camperdown Park as a venue – and anticipates the local economy will benefit from millions of pounds in spending as 70,000 music fans flood the area this summer.

Dundee was revealed as the site of 2020’s Big Weekend two weeks ago, with the BBC having looked at a handful of sites across the UK before settling on the all-star return to Tayside.

Mr Hughes said: “Camperdown is a fantastic site – one of the main reasons we’re coming back is that we love that park.

“One of the things that is important to us is how a site looks on television and we thought with the River Tay in the background it would look stunning.

“We’re hoping to get a camera up at the (Law) war memorial – the view is absolutely stunning.”

The Big Weekend has a history of visiting cities that tend to be missed out on tours by travelling acts. In recent years it has visited Hull, Exeter, Norwich and Derry.

However, the redevelopment of Dundee as a cultural destination has not been lost on the events chief, who has worked with the BBC since the 90s.

He added: “We’ve been following the development down on the Waterfront – the fact the regeneration has been going on helped, certainly.

“From my own perspective just walking around Dundee in the last six months compared to 14 years ago there’s more restaurants, more cafes, coffee shops, it feels really vibrant to me.

“When you live there I think you get used to all the change happening but from the outside it’s really quite incredible.”