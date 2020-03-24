From the Editor: The Tele is on your side — that’s why we’re offering our ePaper FREE for three months

These are troubled times which will change the way we all live and work, at least for the time being.

© DC Thomson

At the Tele we are determined to continue to serve our communities, bringing you vital information you can trust, free from the barrage of “fake news” often served up on social media platforms.

During this period we also want you to see the Tele as a friend and companion, whether you are

isolated at home, struggling to care for vulnerable family members or merely trying to live and work as normally as possible.

We realise these are extraordinary times and we need to take extraordinary measures to ensure we reach our readers.

That is why we have decided to make our ePaper subscription pack FREE to everyone for a period of three months.

If you choose to sign up, there will be no charge for three months – and before that period expires or any expense is incurred, we will be in touch to see if you wish to continue with your subscription. There will be no obligation.

At this time of increasing social media misinformation we believe our journalism has never been more valuable. But we recognise the severity of the situation facing the nation and are determined to contribute to the fight against coronavirus.

We also want to bring you some warmer, community stories at this difficult time.

We hope that in three months’ time this crisis will have passed and our readers will be happy to return to paying for our journalism in the normal way.

Meantime, our talented teams of journalists and production staff will strive to provide you with a newspaper in which you can trust and depend, six days a week.

To sign up for three months of free access to our ePaper visit www.eveningtelegraph.co.uk/subscribe