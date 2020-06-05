From the editor: Last chance to sign up to the Tele’s three-month free web and ePaper offer

Today is the last day for you to sign up to our free for three months ePaper offer.

Just over two months ago I wrote to you as the country went into lockdown.

We knew this terrible pandemic would change the way we all live and work, at least for the time being.

At the Tele we remained absolutely determined to continue to serve our communities, bringing you information you can trust, free from the “fake news” often served up on social media platforms.

During this period we also wanted you to see the Tele as a friend and companion, whether you were isolating at home, struggling to care for vulnerable family members or merely trying to live and work as normally as possible.

Furthermore, we realised these are extraordinary times and that we needed to take extraordinary measures to ensure we reach you, our loyal readers.

That is why we decided to make our ePaper subscription pack FREE to everyone for a period of three months.

For those choosing to sign up, there is no charge for three months – and before that period expires or any expense is incurred, we will be in touch to see if you wish to continue with your subscription. There will be no obligation.

At this time of increasing social media misinformation we believe our journalism has never been more valuable.

But, even as we begin to ease out of lockdown, we recognise the severity of the situation facing the nation and are determined to contribute to the fight against coronavirus.

We also want to continue to bring you some warmer, community stories at this difficult time. We hope that in three months’ time this crisis will have passed and you will be happy to return to paying for our journalism in the normal way.

Meantime, our talented teams of journalists and production staff will strive to provide you with a newspaper in which you can trust and depend, six days a week.

Our free for three months ePaper offer will expire tomorrow, and hopefully there are brighter days on the horizon.