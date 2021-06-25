The close of the school year has brought with it the end of an era at Forfar Academy.

After 44 years teaching, Anne Callander has retired from the school she attended as a pupil before spending her entire career there.

At an end-of-year presentation she was described as a “true Forfar Academy legend”.

Anne’s support for generations of Forfar children and her standing in the wider community has been reflected in the gifts and goodwill messages she received heading into retirement.

She began her Forfar Academy career as a PE teacher in August 1977.

In 2004, Anne moved into pupil care and support after a number of different acting roles and his been involved in numerous different aspects of school and local life.

Sponsored walk

One of the events she particularly relished was the annual sponsored walk around Forfar Loch.

A fundraiser which has generated huge sums for charity, the end-of-term walk traditionally signals the start of the tattie holidays.

It also had a competitive edge for pupils determined to be the first to cross the finish line and Anne’s meticulous planning allowed it to run so successfully.

Anne was the school link to the town’s Rotary Club and attended many dinners with pupils who were winners of annual trophies presented by the organisation.

Sporting events

She was never far away from any staff versus pupils events, from golf to basketball and always impressing youngsters with her sporting prowess.

Anne was also at the forefront of organising and arranging work experience for fourth-year youngsters over the years.

Her wealth of local knowledge and contacts in a range of different businesses saw the work experience programme flourish.

As well as devoting her own time to school trips, Anne has been a key figure on a variety of community committee’s, including those looking to improve sporting facilities in the town.

Academy headteacher Kas Mohamed said: “Forfar Academy runs through Anne’s veins and after so many years of selfless service she deserves the opportunity to take more time to spend with family and, no doubt, on the golf course.

“Anne would never be see anyone left without help, always the last to leave the school after any event to ensure rubbish was picked up, chairs were put back and the place was neat and tidy.

“Anne is a true Forfar Academy legend and I am sure many will join me in wishing her all the best for the future.”

“Everyone at Forfar Academy and the further school community would like to wish Anne a long and happy retirement and thank her for all her hard work over so many years.”