From muddy puddles to Mozart melodies: Peppa Pig interactive theatre show coming to Dundee

She’s a global television superstar whose cheeky antics are watched by millions of young fans every day.

And next week she’ll be coming to Dundee with her family and a 12-piece orchestra for two very special performances at the Whitehall Theatre.

Peppa Pig – My First Concert is an interactive theatre show starring children’s favourite porcine protagonist and her nearest and dearest – brother George, Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig.

Featuring a full orchestra performing pieces by the likes of Mozart and Tchaikovsky, the concert is specially tailored to young audience members who may be hearing classical music for the first time.

Children are invited to sing and dance along as Peppa and her family discover orchestral music, learning about all the different instruments and the sounds they make. Hosting the extravaganza is actor and presenter Evie James, who said the show has so far received a fanatical reaction from its young audience.

“When Peppa, George, Mummy Pig and Daddy Pig make their first appearance it’s like The Beatles have just walked onstage – she’s a megastar,” said Evie, 28.

“There’s a little bit of build-up to them all coming on, a bit of anticipation, so when the kids see the characters for the first time it’s really fun.

“For a lot of children this will be there first experience of the theatre and their first experience of a live orchestra, and we try to get them as involved as possible.”

Parents with young children will probably already be familiar with the television show and its format, where Peppa or a member of her family learn about an everyday subject with the help of their friends, often accompanied with a song or two.

The hour-long stage version is something of an extended episode of the TV show, albeit with more musical interludes and Evie providing the adult narration instead of actor John Sparkes. “My role is to link the music and the character with the audience,” said Evie. “There’s a lot of audience interaction. We try to get the kids to join in with the percussion and try dancing to Swan Lake.

“There’s a bit of a loose story that joins the music together. When the characters first appear on stage they sort of get a bit lost and kind of stumble upon this orchestra and want to join it.

“There’s music from everyone from Chopin to Mozart, but they also play a few of the favourites from the TV show – the Bing Bong song, Twinkle Twinkle and the Peppa Pig theme song, too.”