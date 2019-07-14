From libraries to aquariums… what have communities around Tayside and Fife done with a red phone box?

From restaurants to libraries, mobile phone shops and even aquariums, the traditional red phone kiosk has been transformed in numerous ways over the years.

Now, with community groups and councils in Dundee having the opportunity to adopt one at a cost of £1, the Tele has spoken to those who have transformed the boxes in their own area.

In Tayside and Fife, 41 kiosks have been adopted, with five in Dundee, three in Carnoustie, three in Forfar, two in Brechin, seven in Kirriemuir, two in Blairgowrie, two in Leven, one in St Andrews, eight in Cupar, two in Newport-on-Tay and four in Dunfermline.

The iconic boxes have been on the streets for almost 100 years after the prototype was designed in the early 1920s.

Sir Giles Gilbert Scott designed a new model in 1924 after winning a competition. He intended the box to be silver but the Post Office changed the colour to the bright red we still see today.

The most common design is the K6 which was designed in 1935.

Several of the boxes have been transformed into housing defibrillators by the Community Heartbeat Trust.

Martin Fagan, national secretary of the charity, said: “We first started adopting them in 2010. We’ve taken over about 1,000 and have converted about 500 or 600.”

In areas where there are defibrillators nearby, the trust works with the local community to find a use for the kiosk.

Auchterhouse Community Council has also used a phonebox to house a defibrillator.

Chairwoman Shiona Baird said: “We bought a defibrillator and set that up in the telephone box. We asked local schools to give us some ideas on what else they would like to see in the telephone box.

“Their suggestion was a book exchange and at the moment we are setting up shelving. We hope a mix of children’s and adults books could be put in place. We have also painted the outside of the box red to freshen it up.”

Another box used as a home for the lifesaving piece of equipment was bought by Brechin Healthcare Group on behalf of the Little Brechin Association.

Association treasurer Moira Robertson said: “We got together and decided we wanted to keep it. Because it can only be purchased by a charitable organisation, the Brechin Healthcare group said it would buy it for us so we could put a defibrillator in it. It is available 24 hours and is open for everyone.

“They had to renew the glass and repair the door. We did a lot of work stripping it back and painting it the right colour.”

Transformed boxes around the world include a mini nightclub in Kingsbridge with a glitterball, lighting and a sound system.

In a kiosk beside the British Museum in London you can try on a replica of the Queen’s crown and have your picture taken with her cardboard cut-out. In Eastbourne, there is a cafe with an ice cream machine as well as coffee facilities.

Several booths in Japan have even been transformed into aquariums.