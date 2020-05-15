Students ‘travelling from Dundee to South Pole’ to raise cash for Age Scotland during lockdown

Medical students from Dundee University will travel to the South Pole without ever getting their feet wet to raise funds for vulnerable OAPs.

The group will collectively cycle, walk or run the 10,000-plus miles, inspired by the links between the City of Discovery and Captain Scott’s voyage, as well as Dundee’s iconic penguin statues.

The idea was dreamt up by the university’s medical students to keep everyone together during lockdown – while at the same time raising money for Age Scotland.

One of the students, Sophia White, 23, who is currently at home in Gourock, said: “We are a group of 180 students at the moment but that number continues to grow.

“We’re taking on the challenge of walking/running/cycling the distance from Dundee to the South Pole where the iconic penguins came from.

“Lockdown is a time during which it is easy to feel isolated, however, this challenge is one way we can keep our student community working together for a common cause.

“A particularly vulnerable group during this time is the older population and hence we have decided to support the wonderful work of Age Scotland during this fundraising endeavour.”

She added: “Promoting safety and adherence to government guidelines is of utmost importance at this time.

“We have no time limit for our journey, but we hope by adding together our daily lockdown exercise we can reach this great target.

“I’m pretty sure we will soon be able to reach our target.”

Sophia said many of the university’s students had returned to their own homes across the country and were undertaking their daily part of the challenge, while keeping in touch with the main group to let them know the distance they had covered.

The group has so far raised £1,167 of its £2,000 target.

To contribute to their cause search for “Dundee Medical Student’s South Pole Challenge” on justgiving.com.