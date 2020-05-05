From Carnoustie to the Caribbean: Knitting needles to be sent by Angus man to craft teacher in British Virgin Islands

The power of the Tele reaches far and wide but this time we may have surpassed ourselves.

When a knitting teacher in the British Virgin Islands saw an article about Carnoustie man Bill McIntosh looking for homes for more than 100 pairs of knitting needles, she knew her prayers were answered.

And now, after contacting Bill through the Tele, Kishmet Daniel from Roadtown on Tortola will soon be receiving the knitting needles to knit Covid-19 dolls and raise funds for local aid on her island.

Kishmet told the Tele: “I teach children to knit, have a shop and do knitting demonstrations in local schools. I also do charitable work for the hospital and the elderly people in my community. I have been knitting every day since lockdown.

“I have donated 100 hats and booties to our hospital and am knitting Covid-19 dolls and teddies.”

She added: “I lost everything in Hurricane Irma, which devastated the British Virgin Islands in 2017, including my knitting needles, I only have two pairs left.

“I shut down after losing my pins and I haven’t even returned to my shop where I sell my craft because a part of me left in that hurricane.

“During the flood all my pins were floating in water reaching to my waist in the home.

She continued: “I saw the story about Bill and his knitting needles on social media and decided I would try to get in touch.

“I am so grateful that I have found him. I have spoken to Bill on the phone and he is to be sending me knitting needles and wool.”

Bill told the Tele that when Kishmet first contacted him by telephone, he suspected the call was a hoax.

However, he was delighted to be able to help her.

Bill said: “When I discovered what was happening I had a long chat with Kishmet on the phone and am now going to send her what remaining needles I have along with wool to help her out.”