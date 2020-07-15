From beer to furniture: Designer getting creative for Dundee Science Centre

Alcohol isn’t the only great thing produced in a brewery. Now a distilling by-product is being used to make furniture.

Following his success at Dundee Design Festival last year, French-born furniture designer and maker Aymeric Renoud has been commissioned to create tables and chairs for We are Explorers, a new gallery for early years’ audiences at Dundee Science Centre’s Culture Lab.

Aymeric will be using a by-product from distilling and brewing and transforming it into furniture for the project.

The furniture will be made using Aymeric’s signature material, draff – the wet grains left over by independent Dundee brewery, 71 Brewing Company.

© Supplied

The craftsman’s fascination with draff, which is often used to supplement animal feed, started when he moved from France to Dundee in 2015. Aymeric has since founded a company called Draff.

Having studied interior design at Duncan of Jordanstone College of Art and Design, he started experimenting, transforming the wet grains into solid materials and mashing up the “botanicals” used in gin.

He then adds a binder, creating a mixture similar to a flapjack, before transferring it into a mould and placing it in a press for at least three hours.

Aymeric said: “We are so pleased to be involved in a local project, especially one which values research and design.

“We hope, through Draff’s involvement, we can inform the younger generation about the importance of recycling and experimentation in design.

“From the grain texture to the layered veneer, the detailing and design of the furniture is aimed at encouraging young explorers to look closer and to inspire curiosity when thinking about design.”

The We are Explorers gallery at the science centre will primarily be used by researchers from the universities of Dundee and St Andrews, enabling scientists to study how young children think and learn.

Visitors will have an opportunity to witness science in the making, observing how scientists investigate and test ideas with input from local children.

When the lab is not being used by researchers, it will become a quiet, cosy and welcoming space for all visitors but especially for young children and their carers to enjoy some time away from the hustle and bustle of the centre.

The new gallery is part of the centre’s Connect project, revamping the ground-floor facilities into a more accessible community hub with work due to start later this year.

Lorraine Lemon, head of business and operations at the science centre, said: “Our new galleries and spaces will create a hub for science, learning and creativity to merge and complement each other.

“We are delighted to welcome Draff’s extraordinary work to the centre which echoes our values of supporting local talent and sustainability, breathing new life into local materials through excellent design and innovation.”