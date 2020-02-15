Friends relive happy memories at Dundee school ahead of its 50th anniversary

Six school friends are revisiting the classroom where they first bonded half a century ago.

Veronica Bannon, Linda Kerwin, Norma Milne, (Hilda McIntosh), Jacqueline MacFarlane and Elaine Smith all met in S1 at Craigie High School in 1970 and have stayed friends ever since.

Last week the Tele revealed former pupils and teachers were planning on marking the milestone, just weeks after it was revealed the school could close its doors for good if proposals are backed for a new “super-school”, which would merge it with Braeview Academy.

The group geared up for next year’s anniversary celebrations by visiting the school to relive their cherished memories.

The ladies were thrilled to have a walk around and relive the fun times they shared in the school, including a massive snowball fight in 1970.

They meet up every year but have decided to reach out to former classmates and get involved with the anniversary build-up.

Norma said the visit brought back memories of the official opening ceremony, carried out by then Lord Provost, Sir Wilson Garnett, back racing back to her.

She said: “All the big cars, the staff in their academic gowns and us, wondering what it was all about.”

Hilda McIntosh, whose granddaughter attends Craigie High, said the school had served its community and Dundee well over the last five decades – it took in Morgan Academy pupils due to a fire in 1972 and, more recently, Braeview pupils and staff in 2018 after a blaze.

“Craigie High has come to the rescue on a number of occasions over the years,” she added.

Councillors have approved a plan to consult parents on the proposed merger which would happen in 2024.

Now the hunt is on for those who attended the school over the past five decades to join together to organise celebratory events.

A small committee has been set up to help organise the celebrations, which will run from the next school year.

Consultation on the merger plans – first unveiled by council leader John Alexander last week – will start on Monday and continue until March 27.