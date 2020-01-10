Friends of missing Arbroath man ‘still in shock’ after disappearance

A search party will set off on Saturday in a bid to find missing man Bailey Mearns.

Arbroath man Bailey, who has been described by his friends as “chirpy” and “always up for a laugh”, was last seen by his roommate at his home on Strathairlie Avenue early on Monday morning.

The 21-year-old was believed to be getting a train to his work in Aberdeen, however his employer confirmed that he did not arrive there.

Since he went missing, his friends and loved ones have been helping police search for him, with a group going out to Ethie Woods yesterday.

Close friend Liam Bell said: “It’s been a pretty tough time. Honestly, all of us are just in shock.

“We’re pretty optimistic about him coming back.

“We’re shocked, but we’re optimistic and staying hopeful.

“We’ve been out looking for him, and honestly we’ve searched far and wide.

“We don’t have a clue where he is but we’re trying to stay positive about everything.

“I don’t know if Bailey’s gran is taking things too well.

“The two of them are really close and I think it’s been tough for her to have him missing.”

The family and friends of the missing man have organised a search party for Saturday morning at 9:30, with over 250 people signing up to help search for the missing man.

The group are also appealing for any dashcam or CCTV footage that may help to find Bailey.

Others have pitched in by reposting pictures of Bailey’s face on social media, with one post about the disappearance having over 5000 shares.

Liam said he was overwhelmed by the response from complete strangers since the appeal was launched.

He said: “It’s been unreal. I’m really happy and proud that everyone has come together to help us find Bailey.”

Among those who have decided to join the search efforts are local cliff diver Lee Mitchell and his friends.

He said: “My friend, George Ramsay, suggested that we help out by going out to scope out the cliffs in our kayaks.

“We’re using our Facebook page to reach out to a lot more folk than I expected, and we thought we’d use it to help.

We are continuing to search the Arbroath area for Bailey Mearns, missing since Monday morning. If you have any info that could help us find him, call 101. https://t.co/qtwja5JC83 — Tayside Police (@TaysidePolice) January 10, 2020

“I don’t know Bailey personally, but I have seen his face around town.

“I just saw the posts across everyone’s Facebook and thought the cliffs are a bit of a blind spot that nobody has checked out yet.

“We know all the nooks and crannies out at the cliffs, so we thought we’d give our effort and use our skills to do our bit for the town.

“We put the idea up on our page and one guy has already agreed to come with us, so hopefully we can get a group together to help look for Bailey.

“We don’t know if we’ll get out in the kayaks, but we’re going down tomorrow regardless to have a look.

“If the weather’s too bad then we’ll walk along the path and have a look.”

Arbroath FC has also helped in the search efforts, tweeting and reposting appeals for information on the missing man.

Police Scotland have also launched an appeal for more information and announced earlier today that air units were helping with the search.

Inspector Gary Aitken, from Arbroath Police Station, said: “We are growing increasingly concerned for Bailey as time passes.

“We just want to make sure that he is safe and well.

“I would also ask residents in Arbroath to check their gardens and outbuildings in case he has taken shelter there.

“I would urge anyone who may have seen Bailey, or who has any information on his whereabouts, to contact us.

“I would also appeal directly to Bailey himself to contact us or a member of his family to let us know he is safe.

“Any information can be passed to officers on 101 quoting reference number 3711.”