Friday, August 27th 2021 Show Links
News / Dundee

Friends of Royal Victoria Hospital in Dundee mark 60 years of fundraising

By Alasdair Clark
August 27, 2021, 1:57 pm
NHS Tayside held a tree planting ceremony to celebrate the group
A group is celebrating 60 years of fundraising for Royal Victoria Hospital in Dundee – with tens of thousands of pounds benefitting patients and staff.

A tree has been planted to honour the efforts of Friends of Royal Victoria Hospital.

Records show that since 1994, the group has raised £126,000 – but the total raised since 1961 is likely to be much higher.

The cash has purchased equipment like a specialised wheelchair, a scanner, soft furnishings and treats for staff and patients at events like Christmas and Easter.

Dundee pipe band joins celebration

Members gathered in the grounds of the hospital for the ceremony and were treated to a performance from Dundee City Pipe Band, as well as a special celebration cake.

Alison Sellars from NHS Tayside said: “The 14 current members of the friends have unfortunately had to take a hiatus during the Covid-19 pandemic but we wanted them to know that we really appreciate their efforts to provide the café service and raise funds for the hospital and we look forward to welcoming them back when we can.

“We chose to plant a lovely magnolia tree in their honour outside the wellbeing centre where there will soon be picnic tables and benches installed.

We hope it will help make the area more pleasant for staff, patients and visitors to eat lunch or simply relax and enjoy some fresh air.

Nuala Mara, who has been a member of the Friends of Royal Victoria Hospital for 12 years, said: “I think the tree planting is a lovely gesture by the volunteer team as it’s something that will be there for people to enjoy for years to come.

“There have been many volunteers in the friends over the years and this will be a nice tribute to members past and present.

“Staff, patients and visitors have helped the friends with our fundraising to allow us to buy items for the hospital over the past 60 years.

“We want to thank them all for their support and hopefully we’ll be able to get back to serving up treats again soon.”