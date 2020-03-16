Friends of Caird Hall Organ celebrate 10th anniversary with Scott Brothers Duo recital

The Friends of the Caird Hall Organ are celebrating their 10th anniversary.

To mark the occasion, a concert featuring international recitalists The Scott Brothers Duo was held in the Caird Hall on Sunday.

The instrument itself was built in 1923 by renowned organ builder Harrison and Harrison, which was founded in 1861.

The Friends of the Caird Hall Organ charity was launched in March 2010 to promote the existence of the organ.

Rev Marion Paton, chairwoman of the organisation, said: “We were delighted to stage the first ever concert featuring the Caird Hall’s new Steinway piano and the Harrison and Harrison organ – a unique event which we hope was enjoyed by all.”

The Scott Brothers Duo comprises of brothers Jonathan and Tom from Manchester.

The pair perform various instrumental combinations including piano and organ, piano duet, as well as the harmonium and piano.