Friends hold event in memory of tragic Morgan who died from epilepsy in Dundee

After her untimely death last summer, Morgan Christie was described by her parents as a “beautiful girl whose smile lit up every room”.

One year on, her friends are continuing to raise money and awareness of the condition in memory of “a very special lady”.

Originally from Carnoustie, Morgan, 23, was living in the West End of Dundee when she couldn’t be roused on the morning of June 6 last year.

At the time, her devastated parents Heather and Peter said their daughter’s death was as a result of sudden unexpected death in epilepsy (SUDEP).

One of her friends said: “Last year we lost a very special lady, Morgan Christie, due to SUDEP. Although she is no longer with us, we will never forget her.

“Last year eight of her closest friends – Carly Cargill, Megan Crookston, Kelsi Davis, Jamie Whyte, Amy Wilson, Sammi Somerville, Jo Duncan and Abby Farquharson – decided to hold an event dedicated to Morgan celebrating her life and love for music and festivals.

“After discussing with Morgan’s mum and dad Peter and Heather, they agreed it was an amazing way to celebrate Morgan’s life, as well as raising awareness of epilepsy.”

Carly said that last year they raised an amazing £3,585.

She said: “We have now decided to do this annually. This year the event will be held at The Kinloch Arms Hotel, Carnoustie, on August 17 at 2pm.

“So far we have already sold twice as many tickets as last year. Many local businesses have supported the event by donating raffle prizes and services.

“For us this is truly amazing that the local community has come together to help us raise awareness and funds for such a worthwhile cause in memory of an irreplaceable girl.”