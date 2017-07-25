Tributes have been paid to a “one in a million” Tayside teenager who died in a horror crash.

Police Scotland announced in the early hours of Saturday that they were dealing with a serious road traffic collision near Tullybaccart on the A923 Dundee to Coupar Angus road.

Officers closed a section of the road while the emergency services dealt with the incident.

But just before 12pm they announced an 18-year-old had died. The teenager was today named by police as Billy Haggart of the Coupar Angus area.

Just an hour after police confirmed the fatality, a Twitter account for the Stanley Socca Under 19’s — a football team in the Dundee and District Youth Football Association leagues — paid tribute to the youngster.

In a statement, the page said: “Devastating news this morning. Couldn’t have met a nicer guy, he was one in a million, a true team player. RIP Billy.”

Gordon Pattullo, 56, a retired farmer, lives at a property near Tullybaccart Farm, just yards from where the accident happened.

He said: “I know his parents— everybody has been speaking about how it’s such a tragedy with him being such a young lad.

“It’s such a waste. The family are well-known members of the farming community. They were just your decent ordinary quiet country folk.

“It’s a close community around here and everyone knows everyone.

“With there being a few generations of the family, there will be a lot of people who will have known him.”

Another resident who also lives nearby said: “They were popular people.

“The young lad in particular was very popular.

“There’s a lot of deep shock.”

Yesterday, dozens of flower bouquets could be seen lying near the crash site on the A923.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman confirmed officers are investigating the crash.

She said: “Inquiries into the full set of circumstances of the incident are ongoing.

“Tayside Division would appeal for anyone who may have information that could assist officers with their inquiries to contact Tayside Division on 101.”