Friends chip in to buy new bike for Ricky, 12, injured in bus crash in Dundee

Friends of a cyclist injured in a crash with a Dundee bus have raised funds for a new bike.

The pals joined forces with Halfords to replace Ricky Rae’s bike which was wrecked in the accident on Strathmartine Road in February.

The youngster was riding home from school when his bike left the pavement and he was thrown against the windscreen of an Xplore Dundee bus.The windscreen smashed and Ricky ended up in the middle of the road.

The 12-year-old, who was not wearing a helmet, was taken to hospital with a bad cut to his scalp, a broken right wrist plus cuts and bruises.

Friends Cadeyrn Harris, Ross Hay and Ross Mollison, all 12, attend Baldragon Academy, with Ricky. They raised £450 via a GoFundMe page and their efforts were boosted with a £150 donation from Halfords. The group spent £400 on a new bike and donated £200 to Ninewells.