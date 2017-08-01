A brutal thug who choked his pregnant girlfriend until she was blue in the face – only stopping when a friend pushed him off – was today jailed.

Lee Tough, 28, then launched an almost identical attack on girlfriend Ashleigh Boath just weeks later with the same friend again having to intervene to stop the horror assault.

A court was told that Miss Boath was between two and three months pregnant at the time of the attacks – one of which was said to have endangered her life.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard the vile thug has a huge list of previous convictions – including possessing an imitation firearm, domestic assaults, and even threatening and abusing Miss Boath.

Fiscal depute Karen Wilson told the court: “The accused and Ashleigh Boath commenced a relationship in 2012 and quickly moved in together.

“In December that year she fell pregnant with their child.

“On a date in January 2013 she and the accused were at home with friends, including Alicha Scott.

“The accused and complainer began arguing with the accused becoming more angry.

“He approached the complainer who was sitting on a sofa, climbed on top of her, straddled her placing his legs around her body and pinning her there.

“He placed his hands around her neck and began to squeeze, causing her to struggle for breath.

“The complainer had initially been screaming but Miss Scott observed the complainer could no longer scream and was turning blue.

“It was at this stage that Miss Scott intervened, pushing the accused in an attempt to get him off the complainer.

“Following a few days of not speaking they continued their relationship.

“On a date in February 2013 the accused and complainer were at home with Miss Scott waiting on a mattress being delivered.

“They began arguing and in the course of the argument the accused placed his hands around the neck of the complainer, pushed her against the old mattress which was propped against a wall and pinned her there, squeezing his hands around her neck and causing the complainer to struggle for breath.

“Miss Scott quickly intervened and pulled the accused off the complainer.”

Tough, of Kelmsley Park, Forfar, pleaded guilty on indictment to a charge of assault to injury and danger of life committed in January 2013 and an assault to injury committed in February 2013.

Sheriff Tom Hughes jailed Tough for two-and-a-half years and ordered he be monitored in the community for a year upon his release.

He said: “You must be under no illusion that you have pled guilty to very serious offences.

“This in my view is a very, very serious matter.”