Frank’s Law has received royal backing after Prince Albert of Monaco lent his support to the campaign.

Rob Morrison, a friend of Dundee United legend Frank Kopel’s widow Amanda, managed to secure the royal endorsement at the principality’s football stadium.

Frank was eligible for just 19 days of free personal care before his death from dementia aged 59 in 2014, despite living with the illness for nearly six years.

Scottish Government ministers have ordered a feasibility study into care proposals for younger dementia sufferers.