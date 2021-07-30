Friday court round-up — The bitter butcher and a sleep-driving claim

Take your mind of those stressful Love Island re-couplings with these tales from courts across Tayside and Fife.

Bitter butcher

A butcher who threatened to knock out a pub landlady has been ordered to behave herself.

Samantha Drummond saw red following a rammy outside the Lochee Sports Bar, High Street, on June 5.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how Drummond, 33, had been embroiled in a long-running dispute with Deborah Martin prior to the incident.

Drummond claimed her father, formerly a regular customer, had his wallet and car keys stolen after they were placed behind the bar for safekeeping.

She also alleged that her mother had been disrespected by Ms Martin.

Prosecutor Carrie-Anne Mackenzie explained how Drummond was asked to move away from the bar after an incident had occurred between other people.

She said: “The complainer was standing behind the bar and she observed the accused walking in. The accused appeared to be aggressive and shouted towards her ‘get outside now’ which she believed was a threat to fight.

“The accused was heard to shout ‘if you speak to my mum like that I’m going to knock you out.'”

Drummond, of Yeaman’s Lane, pled guilty to shouting, swearing and threatening violence towards Deborah Martin on June 5.

Solicitor Ian Houston said Drummond had been the person trying to break-up the altercation that had occurred outside the pub.

Sheriff Alison Michie deferred sentence on Drummond for six months for her to be of good behaviour.

Just the tonic

A thief fell through the ceiling of a Cowdenbeath convenience store after helping himself to bottles of Buckfast.

Connor McGill, of the town’s Fountain Place, admitted to stealing two bottles of the tonic wine from the Day Today shop on Cowdenbeath High Street during opening hours on Boxing Day, last year.

Supermarket smash plan

A Kirkcaldy man smashed the window of a supermarket in order to get arrested as he had blown all his benefits money on gambling and drink.

James Doherty put a brick through the window of the Lidl store on the town’s esplanade to ensure he would have food and shelter in custody for the rest of the month.

Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court heard that the 58-year-old, who was remanded in custody and appeared by video link, threw the brick while the police were watching in order to be deliberately arrested.

His solicitor told the court: “It was a bit of a day for Mr Doherty. He collected his benefits.

“He then spent around 10% on alcohol and the balance in the bookmakers. He found himself without cash or the rest of the month.

“He threw the brick in the presence of the police to get a roof over his head and square meals for a few weeks.

“If he had the good sense to spend his money at the court instead of Ladbrokes he could pay compensation.”

Doherty, of Alexander Street, Krkcaldy, admitted causing damage at the Lidl store on July 6.

Sheriff Christopher Shead admonished him but ordered that he pay £250 compensation.

Sleep drive charge

A pensioner has appeared in court accused of falling asleep while driving along a remote Perthshire road and mowed down two teenage girls, leaving them seriously hurt.

Ronald Craik allegedly drove off after the smash on the Inchmichael to Balbeggie road, near Rait.

