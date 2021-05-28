Friday court round-up — Police told to take a hike and lockdown boredom

And with that, it was the weekend….

Lock-knife mistake

A hiking enthusiast has been fined £500 for accidentally taking a lock-knife to the shops.

Matthew Piper brought his rucksack to the supermarket in the early days of lockdown but forgot his hiking gear – including a “multi-tool with two locking blades” – was still inside.

It was discovered when Piper got into an altercation with officers outside Perth police station in April last year.

Police approached the 40-year-old while he was waiting for a bus in Barrack Street.

Asked what he was doing, he told them: “What does it f***ing look like? F*** off.”

He added: “I don’t have to tell you anything, you will have to arrest me.”

Perth Sheriff Court heard Piper, of Lumsden Crescent, Almondbank, was searched and the lock-knife was found in a compartment of his bag, alongside a map and compass.

“I forgot that was there,” Piper told police. “I used it for hiking.”

Piper admitted having a blade or sharply pointed item without a reasonable excuse and behaving in a threatening or abusive manner.

Solicitor Jamie Baxter said that his client, who has respiratory issues, was particularly anxious about lockdown and “did not like the way police were questioning him.

“He thought they were standing too close to him. Things got out of hand.”

Perth Prison exposure

A Forfar man is accused of exposing himself to a female member of staff at Perth Prison.

Gavin Ross faces an allegation that he intentionally showed his genitals to the employee in April, 2020, and appeared to perform a sex act.

The 40-year-old’s case was heard in his absence at Perth Sheriff Court. It was continued without plea until June 11.

Lockdown boredom

A teenager admitted taking a car for a joyride in a bid to banish her “lockdown boredom”.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named, took her friend’s dad’s car for a spin on May 16 last year.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard how the vehicle’s owner was contacted after it was missing from where it was usually parked at Wallacetown Health Centre on Lyon Street, Dundee.

The teenager was found driving it on Clepington Road.

She pled guilty to taking the vehicle without permission and driving without insurance.

Solicitor David Sinclair told Sheriff Gregor Murray: “It appears to be borne out of… lockdown boredom.

“She and her friend were sitting around, talking about things, said she had a couple of driving lessons with her uncle and it occurred to both of them that they could take the car out for a drive.”

Sentence was deferred until November for her to be of good behaviour.

Drugs petition

Six men have appeared in court accused of dealing cocaine and cannabis in Dundee.

City residents Richard Johnston and Edward McHugh, both 47, and Zack De Shafta, 24, allegedly acted with Londoners Alan McDonnell, 24, Brandon Lakeman, 21, and Emmanual Sebeh, 23, to supply the drugs.

All six appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court.

It is alleged they were concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis at addresses on Blackness Road and Atholl Street on May 27.

The following day, Johnston allegedly refused to provide samples to police in an attempt to pervert the course of justice.

Johnston, of Blackness Road, McHugh, of Peddie Street and De Shafta, of Atholl Street, were all released on bail by Sheriff Gregor Murray after making no plea on petition.

No pleas were offered by McDonnell, of Thackeray Road, Lakeman, of Dickens Road and Sebeh, of Melford Road.

They were released on bail with conditions not to enter Scotland unless for court hearings or meetings with solicitors.

Also…

Jolene Shields from Dundee was jailed after pressing a loaded crossbow against another woman’s neck and then slashing her with a knife.

Francis Davie was placed on a curfew after a single-punch assault outside the Kinloch Arms Hotel in Carnoustie.

A forensic accountant is studying claims by drug dealer Dale Pearson that his fortune was made trading in Bitcoin. The Dundee dealer is fighting a Proceeds of Crime action.

Serial domestic abuser William Petrie from Dundee was jailed for his latest offences.

