Friday court round-up — Multi ‘murder bid’ and razor clams

The weekend starts here – Friday’s courts round-up…

Multi ‘murder bid’

A man has appeared in court accused of attempted murder following an alleged attack outside a Dundee multi.

John McGrandle, of Bonnethill Court, allegedly left Brian Smith permanently disfigured after attacking him outside Hilltown Court on April 13.

McGrandle was remanded in custody following his appearance on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court on Friday.

It is alleged the 28-year-old seized Mr Smith’s body, shouted at him and pursued him.

Thereafter, McGrandle is said to have repeatedly struck him on the head and body with an unknown instrument.

Prosecutors allege the attack was an attempt to murder Mr Smith.

No plea was offered on McGrandle’s behalf during the brief hearing in private.

Sheriff Simon Collins QC continued the case for further examination and remanded McGrandle in custody.

He is expected to make a second court appearance next week.

Bottle smasher

Reports have been ordered for a man who stood in the middle of a road, smashed a bottle and verbally abused his partner.

John McArtney admitted behaving in a threatening or abusive manner on Claypotts Road, Broughty Ferry, on December 29.

He pled guilty at Dundee Sheriff Court to standing on the roadway, throwing and smashing a bottle against a building and shouting and swearing at his partner.

McArtney, of Duncraig Road, also repeatedly banged on and damaged a bedroom door of a home on the same street.

Sheriff Simon Collins QC deferred sentence on the 48-year-old until May for social work reports to be prepared.

Serviceman accused

A serviceman has appeared in court accused of sexually assaulting a woman in a Dundee flat.

Liam Coles, 24, allegedly carried out the attack at an address in the city on September 27.

Coles, who is based at Leuchars Station, made no plea in connection with the allegations at Dundee Sheriff Court.

He allegedly caused the woman to participate in sexual activity by removing her clothing, entering her bed, seizing her hand and inducing her to touch him indecently while performing a sex act.

Coles was released on bail after the case on petition was continued for further examination.

Drugs claims

Charmaine Mollison, 32, and Rossco Stern, 27, were allegedly concerned in the supply of the Class B drug on April 22 from a flat on St Ninian Terrace.

The pair made no plea when they appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Mollison, of St Ninian Terrace, and Stern, of Dudhope Court, face a single allegation on petition.

Sheriff Simon Collins QC continued the case for further examination.

Mollison and Stern were released on bail ahead of court dates being set.

Also…

A razor clam collector swung a shovel at a Fife resident during a dispute over his activities at a foreshore beauty spot.

Bin Wang swung his shovel at the local man as the argument spilled over at scenic Pettycur Bay.

He was fined £270.

And in case you missed it…

Thursday court round-up

Wednesday court round-up

Tuesday court round-up

Monday court round-up