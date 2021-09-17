Friday court round-up — Markies gift card scam

The end of the week but no end to the court action.

Hit and run

A man who reversed into an elderly woman in Kirkcaldy and drove off has been banned from driving.

James Wilson collided with pedestrian Shamim Jalil while she was on Dunearn Drive and knocked her to the ground.

Mrs Jalil, who was with her daughter at the time, was left with injuries which required medical treatment in Edinburgh.

Wilson, of the town’s Park View, also had no MOT for his silver Vauxhall when he crashed into Mrs Jalil on June 25 2019.

Sheriff James Williamson fined the 43-year-old £320 and banned him from the road for nine months.

M&S gift cards

A shop worker stole hundreds of pounds by loading gift cards with money using an unused till.

Sean Elliot put £45 at a time onto the cards when he worked at Marks and Spencer’s in Dunfermline.

A manager noticed the discrepancy and CCTV revealed Elliot was the culprit, Dunfermline Sheriff Court was told.

A search of his clothing and bag produced several cards.

One two separate days a total of 10 cards were loaded, with £450 in total taken.

Elliot immediately resigned, having been with the firm for five years.

The 24-year-old of Croftangry Road, Kelty, said he carried out the theft as he was “living pay check to pay check”

Elliot admitted embezzling £450 on December 18 and 19, 2019.

He was ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work.

Paedo sting

Perth man James Kettles has been found guilty of sending sexual communications over the internet to what he thought was a child. The 63-year-old was caught by a vigilante group which engaged him in chat online, pretending to be a 13-year-old girl.

Obscured windscreen

A Dunfermline woman who crashed into a pair of pedestrians while her windscreen was obscured has been banned from the road.

Catriona Drummond was found guilty of driving dangerously by the majority of jurors at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.

The jury found Drummond, of Blacklaw Road, failed to keep her windscreen clear while driving along the town’s Crossgates Road on December 3, 2019.

As a result, the 39-year-old failed to keep proper lookout from behind the wheel of her cream-coloured Renault.

She collided with Michael and Susan Hynd, knocking the two pedestrians to the ground.

Ms Hynd was left with “serious” injuries.

Drummond, who has no previous convictions, will be sentenced on October 14.

Sheriff Jamie Gilchrist disqualified her from driving in the meantime.

He said: “It’s inevitable that you’ll be disqualified.”

Filmed rape

Perthshire businessman Murray Clark has been jailed for two years for raping a sleeping man. Clark, 48, from Braco, and his victim had been taking GHB and having sex but continued having sex with the man after he had passed out and then sent him video footage.

Drugs and knives

Ryan Barbour, 25, of Longbar Crescent, Glasgow, has admitted to driving through Perth with heroin, cocaine and knives in his car.

Barbour was placed under 12-months supervision by Sheriff Keith O’Mahoney.

On December 3, officers on Charlotte Street pulled over Barbour’s vehicle on Kinnoull Street and searched Barbour and a passenger.

Neither had anything illegal on their persons but their “nervous” demeanour led officers to search their vehicle, Perth Sheriff Court was told.

In the boot they found bags containing heroin worth £450 and cocaine, valued at £160.

He also had just over £300 in cash, which has now been seized.

Officers ordered a full search of the vehicle and two lock knives were found in the back seat.

Sheriff O’Mahoney said: “The only thing saving you from a custodial sentence is your age and the fact that you have no previous convictions.

“This is a high level offence.”

Barbour was given 200 hours of unpaid work.

Stole tools from pal

A Montrose man entered his friend’s flat through a broken window and stole tools from him.

Nicholas Depellette, of the town’s Charleton Place, entered the flat on Newmanswalls Avenue on December 6 and helped himself to a calliper spreader and a socket set.

At Forfar Sheriff Court, the 30-year-old’s defence solicitor explained

Depellette removed a sheet of chipboard which had been covering the flat’s previously smashed living room window.

Sheriff Jillian Martin-Brown deferred sentencing until October 28 for reports.

85-year-old ‘stabbed’

A 15-year-old has appeared in court accused of attempting to murder an 85-year-old Montrose woman by stabbing her repeatedly. The boy, who is too young to be named, made no plea and was remanded in custody.

