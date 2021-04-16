Friday court round-up — Dog-rustling and a golfing pervert

Don’t go merrily into the weekend until you’ve read Friday’s court round-up.

Dog-rustling fears

Dundee City Council smoke alarm thief applied for a variation in his electronic tag arrangements amid fears over Dundee wave of reported do-napping attempts.

Iain Gardyne was placed under a Restriction of Liberty Order that he remain indoors from 8pm to 7am, after being convicted of stealing council-owned equipment and selling it on EBay.

Amid increasing concerns of dog-rustling in the city, Gardyne said he needs to be able to go out in the garden with his pet, so his wife does not need to walk it.

The sheriff delayed his decision for further information but did alter the terms of the order so Gardyne can attend his daughter’s wedding in October.

Golf weekend pervert

Former England golf captain and journalist Adrian Green carried out a sex attack on a teenage boy after meeting him at a bus station and treating him to a weekend in St Andrews.

The pervert attacked the youngster in Montrose, where he travelled with him following the golf weekend in Fife and sleeping rough for a night.

Green, 60, from Darlington, was found guilty by a jury of carrying out a sex act on the 16-year-old while he was sleeping.

Sentence was deferred.

Killer caged

Robbie Smullen was jailed for nine years for the culpable homicide of Barry Dixon, who he stabbed in the heart with a knife during a dispute in Perth in June 2019.

Lady Carmichael told Smullen: “No sentence I can impose today can repair or lessen the harm that you have caused to the family of Barry Dixon.”

Mary Smullen appeared in the dock beside her son to be sentenced for perverting the course of justice by lying to police about how Mr Dixon died.

She was handed a community payback order with supervision.