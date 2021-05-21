Friday court round-up — Chip shop thief and a very lucky escape

It’s the weekend. And it’s Friday’s court round-up.

Fish shop thief

An Angus delivery driver has been found guilty of embezzling thousands of pounds from the fish firm that employed him.

Martin Deas Cook was convicted by a jury at Dundee Sheriff Court of stealing £3,234 from G&A Spink wholesale fishmongers in Arbroath.

The 53-year-old has a previous conviction for embezzlement from Aberdeen Sheriff Court in 2002.

Jurors unanimously found him guilty of embezzling the money while working as a delivery and collection driver between June 1 2015 and October 31 2016.

The offence was committed at various chip shops in Coatbridge, Motherwell, Airdrie, Hamilton, Newton Mearns, Denny and Stonehouse.

Sheriff Alastair Carmichael deferred sentence on Cook, of Guthrie Crescent, Friockheim, until next month for reports to be prepared.

Drink driver

A drink driver drove his car into the path of traffic, and ploughed into a wall, Perth Sheriff Court was told.

The accident happened at the city’s Lochie Brae at the beginning of May.

Connor Stevenson lost control of his Audi Quattro, careered onto the wrong side of the road and struck another car before colliding with a wall.

Both vehicles were damaged.

Stevenson, 21, of Burrelton, admitted driving with 80mg of alcohol in 100ml of breath.

He pled guilty to a second charge of driving without reasonable consideration for others.

Sentence was deferred until June 23 for reports.

Lucky escape

A teenager who sent a sexual video over social media has been given an absolute discharge.

Carly Healy, 18, walked free from Dundee Sheriff Court without a criminal record despite pleading guilty to the offence.

The court was told how Healy, of Salton Crescent, Dundee, is planning to pursue a career in the NHS.

She admitted sending messages to a woman, containing a video that depicted sexual intercourse on September 7 last year.

She was originally charged with sending a video that depicted an alleged rape but this was dropped by the Crown.

Sheriff Alison Michie said: “I am prepared to take the unusual step of granting an absolute discharge.

“It’s one I am taking based on your young age, the fact you have no previous convictions and that this is an isolated incident.

“This will allow you to pursue the career that you wish without a criminal conviction against you.

“You have been extremely fortunate in this case and in no way does it reduce the amount of distress and anxiety it must have caused the complainer.”

Social media remarks

A Rattray man has admitted a charge of making threats and derogatory remarks on social media.

William McPhee appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and pled guilty to behaving in a threatening or alarm manner, likely to cause fear or alarm, via messages on an online platform.

Prosecutors say the 26-year-old, of Glenalmond Road, Rattray, repeatedly swore, made derogatory remarks and uttered threats of violence.

Sentence was deferred until June 16.

Also…

Fife flasher Peter Steedman was placed on the sex offenders register after exposing himself to two women exercising in Fordell Estate near Dunfermline.

A banned driver who led police on a high-speed chase across Angus narrowly avoided a prison sentence. Luis Hill left terrified motorists in his wake as he reached speeds of 100mph.

A funeral descended into a brawl and a grieving granddaughter had her jaw broken, a trial at Perth Sheriff Court heard. Lianne McNamara claimed her step-mother had inflicted the injury but Theresa Boyle was found not guilty of assault.

