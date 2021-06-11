Friday court round-up — Charity tin theft and bleach drink claim

It’s not all about the football you know…

Charity theft

A thief who stole a charity bottle from Kirkcaldy RFC’s clubhouse will be sentenced next month.

David Hamilton, of the town’s Maryhall Street, pled guilty to breaking into the clubhouse on Balwearie Road on July 5 2019.

He admitted helping himself to a charity tub, which contained a sum of money, as well as a glass bottle which also had money in it.

Sheriff Jamie Gilchrist deferred sentencing the 47-year-old until July 9 to allow reports to be prepared.

‘Tried to feed woman bleach’

A man accused of trying to pour bleach down his partner’s throat has been remanded.

Kevin Spokes, 34, allegedly attacked the woman with a chair and punched her repeatedly during the same incident on Inveresk Gardens, Dundee, on June 9.

The 34-year-old allegedly seized her body, threw her to the ground and repeatedly punched her on the head and body.

Spokes is accused of pinning the woman against a wall, seizing her neck, trying to pour bleach down her throat and striking her on the body with a chair.

A second woman was allegedly struck on the head with a chair by Spokes.

Thereafter, he allegedly shouted, swore, made offensive remarks towards his partner before chasing her and the second woman around a garden.

Spokes made no plea and the case was continued.

Abduction claim

Said Tarabi, 30, Bilaal Farah, 20, and Mickaydel Ayee, 18, appeared in court accused of abducting a woman and dealing drugs between June 5 and 9 at an address on Ancrum Court, Dundee.

The trio allegedly abducted a woman by preventing her from leaving, making threats of violence and detaining her against her will.

All three are alleged to have been concerned in the supply of the Class A drugs heroin and cocaine.

On June 7, Tarabi, of Elders Court, allegedly assaulted the woman by pushing her on the head and striking her on the head.

Farah, of Woodhill Road, London, allegedly attempted to pervert the course of justice on June 9 by giving a false name to police.

Tarabi, Farah and Aydee, of Lansdown Road, London, made no plea when they appeared from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Richard MacFarlane continued the case for further examination.

Tarabi and Farah were remanded in custody while Ayee was released on bail.

Assaulted partner

Jordan Geddes, 28, from Windmill Knowe in Crossgates, Fife, assaulted his former partner and has been ordered to pay her compensation and stay away from her.

Geddes admitted assault and acting in a threatening or abusive manner and assaulting the woman at a property in Greenloanings, Kirkcaldy, on May 18, as well as shouting, swearing and throwing household objects.

Geddes was ordered to pay Ms Wrycza £750 in compensation by Sheriff Jamie Gilchrist.

He was also issued with a three-month non-harassment order.

Banned driver

A van driver caught behind the wheel in West Fife more than four times over the limit has been banned.

David Wilson, of Sunnybraes Terrace in Steelend, drove a Renault van with excess alcohol (89 mics) on Oakleigh and Eastercraig Road in Saline on June 10.

Wilson pled guilty to breaching existing bail conditions the same day by approaching a woman at Oaklea in Saline, despite being ordered not to contact her or visit the locus.

Sheriff Jamie Gilchrist deferred sentence until July 7 and banned Wilson meantime.

Also…

A family has described how the actions of Dundee rapist Francis Bowman almost tore them apart. The farm worker was jailed for five years at the High Court in Edinburgh.

A Forfar pervert snared by the Wolf Pack Hunters paedophile tracking gang has been placed on the sex offenders register. The confrontation, streamed live on line, involving the group and William Rennie in 2018 sparked a massive police presence.

