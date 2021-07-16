Friday court round-up — Buddha thief and teen gang attack

The last daily court round-up of the week for your delectation.

Charity thief

A Kennoway man has admitted stealing a Buddha statue from a Fife charity shop.

Ryan Lewis, of Bishops Court, helped himself to the figurine from Cancer Research UK on the Leven’s High Street on July 14.

Lewis, 38, appeared at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court to plead guilty.

He also breached court orders by visiting the town’s Chest Heart and Stroke shop on the same day after being told not to enter Leven High Street.

Depute Fiscal Lee-Anne Hannan explained Lewis was asked to leave Cancer Research UK at around 11am and sleepily sat down on the shop floor.

Police later traced him and found the ornament in his pocket.

When he was arrested and charged, he told officers: “I’ll pay that back straight away.”

Sheriff Kevin Veal deferred sentencing until August 12 and released Lewis on supervised bail.

Hot tub predator

A long-distance lorry driver has been jailed for sexually assaulting a woman in a hot tub in Dunfermline. Stephen Espie, who attacked a second woman in similar circumstances in Livingston, described himself as a “dirty old bugger”.

Settling their differences

Stephen Russell, of Orkney Place, Kirkcaldy brought a blade to a scheduled fight on the town’s St Clair Street.

Russell had got into an argument on social media on November 3, 2020.

Fiscal Depute Ron Hay explained the pair agreed to meet in the street to settle their differences.

Neighbours from a nearby flat filmed Russell flashing a knife as the pair exchanged heated words on the busy street.

At 11.22pm, police attended and found Russell, who had run off, hiding in a bush.

Video footage showed Russell brandishing the weapon as he retreated from the other man.

His defence solicitor David Bell explained the dispute had been “something to do with cannabis.”

Russell, 29, admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner and brandishing a knife.

He also pled guilty to having the knife in public without a reasonable excuse.

Sheriff James Williamson said: “The only reason you’re not going to prison today for a long period of time is because your last offence was in 2015.

“This behaviour is utterly unacceptable.”

Sentence was deferred until August 11 for reports and Russell was released on bail.

3 more banned

More St Johnstone fans have been banned from attending games until their alleged role in rowdy post-Scottish Cup winning scenes outside McDiarmid Park are determined. Charlie Johnston, Cameron McIntosh and Evan Punton deny the charges and have been freed on bail with the condition they do not attend their team’s games meantime.

Gang attack

A teenage girl has admitted taking part in a gang attack on another girl in Dunfermline.

The 17-year-old, who cannot be named due to her age, acted with others to carry out the attack on the town’s St Margaret’s Drive and Bothwell Street on October 17 last year.

In addition, she admitted acting in a threatening and abusive manner by shouting and swearing at police officers at Dunfermline bus station on November 20.

The girl, who is from the Dunfermline area, will be sentenced at a later date.

‘I’m not a risk’

A Perth man insisted “I’m not a risk” as he was remanded in custody for trying to bite a police officer.

Sean Smullen admitted attacking constable Leighton Davidson at Police Scotland’s Dundee HQ on July 8.

The 24-year-old, of St Andrew Street, kicked him on the body and attempted to bite him.

Smullen, who also admitted a breach of bail conditions, was remanded until sentencing on July 21.

