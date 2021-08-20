Friday court round-up — Booze-fueled ‘Spoons hullabaloo

Interesting fact: A shark will only attack you when you’re wet. RIP Sean Lock.

‘I’m going to jump the bar’

A drunken lout who attacked police officers who were escorting him from a Fife Wetherspoon’s pub has been placed under supervision.

Luke Heely, 34, walked out of the Glenrothes branch when staff asked him to leave at at around 4pm.

But he soon returned with a bottle of beer he purchased from elsewhere.

At Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Friday, Fiscal Depute Lee-Anne Hannan said senior staff pointed out Heely to their colleagues, instructing them not to serve him any more booze.

He asked for another drink, but was told police would be contacted.

Ms Hannan said: “The accused became aggressive and said: ‘I’m going to jump the bar.’”

Heely, of West High Street, Buckhaven, admitted to acting in a threatening or abusive manner at the North Street pub on February 20 2020.

He acted aggressively, shouted and uttered threats of violence towards other people in the bar and police officers.

Heely also pled guilty to assaulting three constables at the chain venue.

He repeatedly kicked PC Craig Seith on the body, kicked PC Joseph Archer on the body and butted PC Craig McNicol on the body as well.

Heely’s previous convictions were all from time spent living in England.

Sheriff James Williamson issued Heely with a two year supervision order and asked for a review in three months.

The sheriff said: “This, coupled with your record is deplorable.

“If you breach the order, I will imprison you for the best part of 12 months.

“You’re on the margin of going to prison today.”

‘Nervous’ in the dock

A convicted drug dealer caught with a knife by police has narrowly avoided a prison sentence.

Ryan Bonella was found with the blade after police pulled over a car he was in on June 23 last year.

In 2018, the 28-year-old was jailed for 22 months at Dundee Sheriff Court after he admitted being involved in dealing cocaine.

He returned to the same court for sentencing this week after he admitted being found in possession of a lock knife on Brownhill Street, Dundee.

Solicitor Ross Donnelly said Bonella, of Gourdie Terrace, was awaiting an operation after being recently diagnosed with Crohn’s disease.

The court heard how Bonella had attempted to minimise the crime during his interview for a social work report.

“He is very nervous as to the potential outcome of these proceedings,” Mr Donnelly told Sheriff Grant McCulloch.

“He understands why the court takes offences such as this seriously.

“He seems to be a young man who has made some progress. At the time of this offence, his life was in a state of organised chaos but things are much more settled now.”

Bonella was ordered to perform 150 hours of unpaid work and placed on supervision for 15 months.

Sheriff McCulloch said: “You have a conviction for drugs supply, sometimes these things go hand-in-hand.

“In these circumstances, your life has been chaotic and I do think you require supervision.”

The orders were made as a direct alternative to custody.

Unsavoury behaviour

Fuming customer Reece Savery clashed with a Dundee shopkeeper, claiming he had fallen ill from eating a dodgy pie.

The 28-year-old ended up in court after challenging staff at Dundee’s Haldane Stores to a fight, before knocking rolls from the counter.

Full story here.

Hammer attack

A man has appeared in court accused of attacking two people with a hammer in a Dundee multi.

Ryan Guminski allegedly assaulted Darren Binnie and Kimberley Hutchison at Ancrum Court on August 17.

The 34-year-old is accused of repeatedly striking both Mr Binnie and Miss Hutchison on the head with the weapon.

A separate charge alleges that Guminski, of Hilltown Court, was found in possession of a hammer.

During his appearance from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court, Guminski made no plea in connection with the allegations.

He was released on bail by Sheriff John Rafferty after the case was continued for further examination.

Murder bid

A man accused of attempted murder has been remanded in custody ahead of standing trial.

Ronnie Smith is accused of repeatedly stabbing Scott Flynn in the Charleston area of Dundee on August 10.

Smith continued to make no plea in connection with the allegation when he appeared at the city’s sheriff court for a full committal hearing.

It is alleged that Smith repeatedly struck Mr Flynn on the body with a knife to his severe injury, permanent disfigurement and to the danger of his life on Balgarthno Road.

Smith, of Dunholm Terrace, allegedly attempted to murder Mr Flynn.

Prosecutors allege Smith carried out the attack while subject to bail orders from Peterhead and Stirling Sheriff Courts.

A separate charge alleges that the 36-year-old was found in possession of a knife.

Solicitor Theo Finlay continued to make no motion for bail on Smith’s behalf.

Smith was remanded in custody after being fully committed for trial by Sheriff John Rafferty.

