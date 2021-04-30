Friday court round-up — Aggressive mooning, swords and hammers

Slipping into the weekend with the Friday court round-up…

Agressive mooning

A Fife man will be sentenced after admitting mooning “in a manner which would likely cause a reasonable person to suffer fear or alarm” in Cowdenbeath.

John Greechan, 31, of the town’s Blamey Crescent admitted acting in a threatening or abusive manner in Stenhouse Street on August 7.

At Dunfermline Sheriff Court, he pled guilty to shouting, swearing and exposing his buttocks.

Sheriff Charles MacNair deferred sentencing until May 26 for reports.

Sword chase

A father and son have appeared in court accused of chasing a man while armed with a hammer and a sword on April 28.

Stephen Cochrane Snr, 61, and Stephen Cochrane Jnr, 29, allegedly committed the offence on Hepburn Crescent, Arbroath, where they live.

The younger Cochrane allegedly smashed the windscreen of a car using the hammer .

Neither man made a plea when they appeared on petition at Dundee Sheriff Court.

Sheriff Craig McSherry continued the case for further examination and released Cochrane Snr on bail, remanding Cochrane Jnr in custody.

Sinking feeling

A man has been accused of dealing drugs from a Dundee flat and trying to wash away the evidence.

Graeme Duncan, 42, was allegedly concerned in the supply of heroin and cocaine on April 26 in Ancrum Court and possessing cannabis.

Prosecutors allege Duncan attempted to pervert the course of justice by disposing of drugs down a kitchen sink, using hot water to flush them away.

On April 28, Duncan, no fixed abode, allegedly drove a car on King’s Cross Road while disqualified, without insurance and failed to provide blood specimen for analysis.

He made no plea during his appearance from custody at Dundee Sheriff Court, the case was continued for further examination and he was remanded in custody meantime.

Also…

Dean Stirton from Perth was jailed and banned from driving after a journey down the A90 from St Madoes to Perth, through the city centre and towards Scone. He was unfit to drive through drink or drugs and other motorists had to take evasive action throughout his trip.

Fife racist

Jordan McGhie admitted his second racially-motivated offence – posting a Facebook picture mocking the death of George Floyd, whose murder sparked a wave of Black Lives Matter protests across the world.

In case you missed it…

Thursday court round-up – Cold pizza chef and pepper spray

Wednesday round-up — Door alarm theft and gambling with freedom

Tuesday round-up — Broom threat and heroin stash

Monday round-up — A parcel pincher and pencil-point robbery claim