Friarton Bridge reopens after closure saw police warn drivers of ‘very poor’ road conditions

Police have issued a warning to motorists after a crash closed part of a major Tayside crossing.

Officers were called to the M90 Perth to Edinburgh road at the Friarton Bridge following a collision just after 8am.

The northbound section of the road was closed due to the crash with congestion said to be heavy.

It reopened shortly before 10am.

The force also issued a warning about the road conditions in the area.

Freezing weather on Wednesday was followed by rain in the early hours of Thursday morning.

© Steve MacDougall / DCT Media

An earlier Tayside Police Division statement reads: “Due to a collision on the northbound side of the M90 Friarton Bridge, one lane is closed and traffic is building up.

“The road conditions in the area and on the bridge are very poor at the moment. Gritters are in attendance. Please avoid if you can.”

A Met Office snow and ice warning is in place across Tayside and Fife until 2pm on Thursday.

It states: “Showers of rain, sleet and snow will move south across parts of Scotland, north Wales and north England through Wednesday evening and into Thursday.

“Whilst not all areas will see these where they do fall ice is expected to form.

“The showers are also likely to fall as snow at times, mainly above 200 m but to some lower levels, particularly on Thursday morning over southern Scotland.

“Some accumulations of 1-3 cm are likely, again mainly over higher ground, but 5cm or more is possible over parts of southern Scotland.”