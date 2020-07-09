Grief-stricken family thank community for support after tragic death of Dundee girl Freya

A grieving mum has thanked the local community for their support following the tragic death of her “baby girl”.

Almost 1,000 people have raised nearly £20,000 to pay the funeral costs for little Freya Skene who died following an accident in Dunkeld on Monday night.

Freya, 7, from Wolsely Street in Dundee, was swept to her death while playing happily at the fairy pools at the Hermitage.

Both she and her mum, Brooke Reid, were taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital under police escort.

However, Freya later passed away at hospital, while her mum was treated for non-life threatening injuries and later released.

A statement issued on behalf of the family said: “We had to say goodbye to our best friend, our life, our world, our everything. Freya and I were in a freak accident that had us pulled down multiple waterfalls.

“I was lucky to survive but sadly our poor baby girl passed away. Freya was a cheeky little devil who we loved so much. She was our little guardian angel.

“Our family are so grateful for all of the support we have received. However, we now ask that we are given time to grieve for Freya in peace.”

A GoFundMe page set up to help the family has already raised £18,490 for ‘Princess Freya’s final farewell ball’.

Benjamin Roy, 26, from Dundee will also be selling a shirt signed by UFC mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor along with a canvas of his fight with Nate Diaz.

Benjamin, a friend of Brooke, said:”As a parent I don’t want to even imagine what they are going through.

“I randomly came up with this way to raise money. I’m only doing this to do my part in the community. ”

He added: “Dundee has come together yet again. I’m so proud of everyone.”

Following a post-mortem yesterday, Freya’s death was confirmed as non-suspicious and a report was submitted to the procurator fiscal.

Detective Chief Inspector Ray Birnie of Dundee CID said the force’s “sincere condolences were with Freya’s family, community and all those affected by this absolutely tragic accident”.

He added: “I would like to recognise the efforts of the emergency responders who attended the scene and also the medical staff who later battled to save Freya.

“I would also like to thank the witnesses who came forward to us with information.

“We continue to provide support to Freya’s family. I would like to stress that the family have requested that their privacy is respected at this incredibly difficult time.”

Meanwhile, more tributes from the community have been coming in.

Paul Kean of boxing club Skyaxe said: “Freya was part of the Skyaxe family and was doing tremendously well in her classes and grading and our hearts are breaking for Brooke and Sean and Freya’s dad, Robert Skene.”

Leah Strachan is compiling a remembrance book – made up of pictures, memories and words of comfort – for Freya’s family

Leah said:” If people would like to message me with photos and any words I will put them all together in a memory book for Brooke.”