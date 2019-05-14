Freshness factor can help Dundee United as they head for Inverness play-off

Dundee United boss hopes his side’s freshness can make the difference in their Premiership Play-Off Semi-Final against Inverness Caley Thistle.

The Tangerines head north tonight to face the Championship’s third-placed team after the Highlanders saw off Ayr United on Saturday.

ICT boss John Robertson has already bemoaned the fixture scheduling with his side having only three days’ rest between games, compared with United’s 10.

And Robbie reckons his Tangerines can add to any tiredness in the Inverness ranks.

He said: “When I watched the Ayr-Inverness first leg last Tuesday, you could see the boys start to fatigue after 50 or 60 minutes.

“Both teams had injuries as well, whereas we have a group of guys who came in in January and have only played something like 20 or 25 games all season – with other teams that can be 50 or 60 games – that makes a difference when you get to this stage of the season.

“I think everyone agrees since these play-offs came in that finishing second is massive.

“You get that wee opportunity for a break, you’re not playing six games in 20 days or whatever it is.

“It’s very important we got that second place – now we have to take advantage of it.”

And Robbie is determined to get his side through the play-offs and back to the top flight.

He added: “My job is to get the team up so the most important thing for me is to get them up.

“It’s more so for Dundee United – I was brought here to try to do that.

“It would be great for everyone but the most important thing is it’s great for the fans because they have had a tough three years now and they are desperate to get back up.

“The players are desperate to do it as well.”