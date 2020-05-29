Fresh warnings over giant hogweed growing along Dundee’s Dighty Burn

Fresh warnings have been issued for walkers and cyclists to be wary of coming into contact with giant hogweed.

The poisonous plant, which can grow higher than 10ft, is causing concern at several areas throughout Dundee.

In particular, it is appearing at various spots along the Dighty Burn, stretching right from Finlathen to Monifieth.

The toxic weed can cause symptoms which resemble that of severe sunburn – red rashes, blistering, boils, and red to dark purple skin discolourations are all potential signs.

These can last for several months, and may persist for at least five years, if they are re-activated by exposure to sunlight.

Touching the plant is painless, and so accidentally brushing past one is likely to go unnoticed until the reaction begins.

The Dighty Connect Conservation Group said the group was keen to highlight the dangers to people who use the burn.

While ordinarily pesticides would have been sprayed to prevent its growth, the group fears the lockdown may have prevented this from happening.

A spokesman said: “At this time of pandemic, our councils may or may not have been active in this prevention activity.

“We are asking members of the public to be careful – there is giant hogweed down by the Dighty.”

The group is continuing to work with the city council to tackle the issue.

A spokesman said: “We have collaborated with Dundee City Council and also with the Scottish Wildlife Trust (SWT) to tackle the issue of Giant Hogweed. SWT has previously run a training event for volunteers, local residents and businesses to learn more about how to deal with it.

“Volunteers have also undertaken the task of giant hogweed removal from the path between Douglas and Whitfield to prevent it being of danger to anyone passing by.”

A spokesman for Dundee City Council said: “In Dundee, it is found mostly along the Dighty Burn, although it has spread along roads, railways, wasteland and even into gardens.

“As well as a public health issue, it also prevents native plants from growing. Dundee City Council is taking action to control it, and is encouraging other land owners to control it too.

“We would advise people to keep away from these plants. We are also carrying out treatment works in some areas.”