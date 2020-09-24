Fresh start for Dundee car dealership that closed suddenly in 2018 – as site becomes car wash

A Dundee car dealership garage with a chequered past is set to be given a new lease of life.

South Road Motors has been granted permission by Dundee City Council to become a car wash business.

The site was previously operated by local car dealer Charles Sandeman, who hit the headlines when his dealerships at South Road Motors and Ancrum Autos closed without explanation in 2018.

However, in January this year, a Glasgow-based firm submitted an application through Dundee-based architect Peter Inglis seeking permission for change of use for the South Road site.

Owner Jim Boyle – who runs a JIB Properties office from the site – said the garage would offer both car sales and car wash services.

He added: “The site attracted lots of inquiries, and the Glasgow firm’s intention was to crack on earlier in the year but Covid-19 held up development.

“A new fit-out of the site is in process and the plan is to open up the new business next month.

“I’m glad a new tenant has been found, and to be moving forward.”

Previous tenant Charles Sandeman filed for insolvency at the end of August last year having amassed £325,558 of unpaid debts.

When the South Road garage closed in 2018, staff initially claimed the garage shut for resurfacing – but Mr Sandeman later claimed he had exercised “get-out” clauses in the leases he had for the sites – to the fury of his landlords who said this was not the case.

His firm Sillerton Ltd – which had never filed accounts in its year-and-a-half-long lifespan – was wound up.

Dundee City Council recently gave the car wash application the green light on the condition that it be operational only from 8am to 8pm Monday to Saturday and 9am to 8pm on Sundays.

In addition, at no time shall fixed pressure washers be sited within the forecourt.

Scottish Water also insisted that, for reasons of sustainability and to protect customers from potential future sewer flooding, surface water should not connect to the combined sewer system.