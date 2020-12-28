Fresh snow and ice warning for Dundee, Fife and Angus as temperatures due to plummet

Scotland’s east coast is due to be hit by freezing winter weather from Monday evening.

A Met Office yellow warning of snow and ice will come into force from 6pm until 10am on Tuesday, with Dundee and coastal communities across Angus and Fife all at risk.

Temperatures are due to plunge across Tayside and the kingdom overnight, with snow possible. Ice is expected to cause problems on roads.

Forecasters predict the Glenshee area will be hit by lows of up to -5C, allowing conditions for further snow-making.

Snowmaking this morning, clear skies and no wind!! Posted by Glenshee Ski Centre on Monday, December 28, 2020

The latest Met Office snow and ice warning stretches from Dorchester in the south of England, into Wales, the north of England, north-east Scotland and the Highlands.

It reads: “Ice is likely to form on untreated surfaces during Monday night, especially where showers move well inland.

“Some of the showers will be wintry and could produce 2cm-5 cm lying snow above 250m, mostly over the Pennines and North York Moors where up to 10 cm is possible.

“Elsewhere, most places will see little or no snow, but a slight covering of a centimetre or so is possible in a few places.”

It comes after some Scots woke up to snowy scenes on Monday morning.

Two Met Office winter weather warnings were in place in place from Sunday into Monday, with heavy snowfall hitting high ground across the country overnight.

The mercury plummeted to -6.4C at Kinbrace, Sutherland just before 1am in the morning, making it the coldest place in the UK at the weekend.

Locally Leuchars recorded the lowest temperature across the whole of Tayside and Fife from Sunday into Monday with a low of -3C in the wee hours of Monday.