Fresh plans to demolish dilapidated pub lodged to Dundee council

Fresh plans to demolish the dilapidated Jimmy Shand pub have been submitted to Dundee City Council – the fourth such proposal to be put forward.

New owners West Developments (Scotland) Limited bought the bar at the end of May for a reported £258,000 from Star Pubs and Bars, the franchising operation run by brewing giants Heineken.

The firm, which specialises in property development across Tayside, has now submitted a planning application to the local authority outlining plans for the former watering hole.

Planning agent Jon Frullani Architect has proposed building six semi-detached homes on the site – not dissimilar to plans put forward by pub franchisers Punch Taverns last year.

Those plans were approved before the site was sold on, and Star Pubs and Bars is yet to comment on the reasons behind the sale.

Euan Stewart, a director at West Developments, says his firm has “exciting” plans for the site, including a promise of “stunning” views across the Tay.

Mr Stewart added: “The building has become an eyesore through years of neglect and neighbours are rightly anxious to know what’s to happen to it.

“While there is a planning permission in principal we have now lodged a more detailed application with Dundee City Council for the redevelopment of the site and provision of six four-bed townhouses which we feel will be a welcome addition to the local area.

“We are a local company continuing to invest in Dundee and have a proven track record of developing high-quality housing projects.

“These family homes will be to our usual high levels of specification and workmanship.

“We look forward to a positive outcome to the planning process and look forward to bringing these houses to the market for sale in due course.”

In a statement included with the application, Mr Frullani said the proposed homes would be ultra-efficient and modern, with solar panels and provision for electric car charging at each home.

Officers at Dundee City Council will have until the end of July to consider the application.

The bid to redevelop the site is the fourth such attempt following the pub’s closure in 2011.

A spokesman for Star Pubs and Bars said: “We acquired the Jimmy Shand as part of a group acquisition of pubs from Punch. It was already closed when we took it on.

“Like all pub companies we regularly review our estate to ensure we have the right pubs in the right locations.”