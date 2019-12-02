Fresh pay dispute with ex-Giza staff as former employee claims he hasn’t been paid

A former employee of a city centre restaurant which closed suddenly claims he could be left out on the streets because he has not been paid.

Dad Kevin Johnstone claims he has not received any payment for his time working at the Giza Mediterranean restaurant, which closed its doors two weeks ago.

The 25-year-old said: “I had been working there for at least two months.

“I started in the first week of September and I have not been paid at all.

“When I went to the owner, I explained we all have bills to pay but he did nothing.”

The lack of payment has meant Kevin, who has a son, is struggling to keep on top of his monthly outgoings.

He added: “I am relying on my family and I have had to borrow money from my mum and my partner to help pay for things.

“I have bills to pay for – like my car insurance, for example, and my phone bill.

“I also have a young son but thankfully his mother has been understanding about it.”

There is now concern that Kevin could be at risk of losing his home if the payment issues are not resolved soon.

He said: “The housing have been going mental at me because I have fallen behind on rent.

“HMRC think I have been paid and I am on Universal Credit as well so the payments have stopped for the last two weeks.

“The housing have been told what has been happening and thankfully I now have a new job, but it is stressful.

“It’s not good for any of the employees in this situation and we want this to be resolved as soon as possible.”

Although the owners did not wish to comment on the ongoing pay dispute, the Tele understands that all former staff who are owed money for their employment at the restaurant will be paid the outstanding amount in due course.

There remains, however, a dispute as to the amount that is said to be owed to those who used to work at the business.

The Tele also understands the owners of Giza are in the process of moving premises and hope to re-open the Egyptian and Lebanese inspired eatery at a later date.