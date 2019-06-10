Dundee teen led police on danger car chase while on bail for £10k drugs bust

A fresh-faced danger driver led police on a high-speed chase across Dundee while awaiting sentencing for peddling drugs worth more than £10,000.

Lewis Raitt, 19, crashed into police cars after overtaking vehicles on multiple roads in the city last September.

Raitt committed the offence just days before he received a 22-month jail term for dealing cocaine and etizolam.

Dundee Sheriff Court heard that police on patrol drove up behind Raitt’s black Ford Mondeo just before 4pm on September 15 last year at traffic lights on Fountainbleau Drive.

At the next set of traffic lights on Forfar Road, Raitt drove through a red light and on to Claverhouse Road where the chase began.

Fiscal depute Gavin Burton said: “The car proceeded west on Claverhouse Road at excessive speed. It went down Old Glamis Road and overtook a number of other vehicles before exiting the roundabout at Forres Avenue.

“It overtook a cyclist at excessive speed and police manoeuvred their vehicles for the accused’s vehicle to stop but it broke hard and collided with the front of a police vehicle.”

Raitt, of Brackens Road, reversed into a second police vehicle in a bid to escape, but he was quickly apprehended. Checks were carried out which found he was driving while unlicensed and without an MOT certificate or insurance.

He admitted driving dangerously on September 15 last year on Claverhouse Road, Old Glamis Road, Forres Avenue, Beauly Crescent and Ambleside Avenue by overtaking and undertaking at excessive speeds, colliding with a police car and repeatedly colliding with two police cars to evade apprehension while on bail.

Solicitor David Duncan asked Sheriff Tom Hughes to call for social work reports.

Sentence was deferred until next month and Raitt was remanded in custody.