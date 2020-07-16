Fresh blow for mental health services in Tayside as report finds ‘significant concerns’ with community treatment

Fresh concerns have been raised about Tayside mental health services after a report found “significant concerns” with adult community services.

It is the latest blow for the area’s reputation following a string of damaging inquiries and reports in recent years.

Health Improvement Scotland (HIS) carried out a review of adult mental health community services as managed by the various health and social care partnerships, and the health board, between January and March of this year.

The report, which has been made available today, highlights an inconsistency in access to services throughout the region.

It states: “We saw that the crisis resolution and home treatment service continued to face many challenges, difficulties and complexities and as highlighted in previous HIS reports, there is still a lack of equity in relation to geographical location, speedy access and timely interventions for people to access care.

“We considered this inequity of service provision across Tayside to be a concern. NHS Tayside and the partnerships have highlighted to us in the self-evaluation documentation those areas of the service that they plan to address and take forward for improvement.”

HIS also criticised the reliance on temporary staff, which the organisation claimed was unsustainable in the long-term.

The report added: “Locum doctors provide valued input and complement the permanent workforce.

“However, too many ever-changing locum consultants, alongside a large number of vacancies tips the balance with regard to the provision of care into a significant risk for the service.

“Staff told us that they need to spend considerable time and energy supporting new locum psychiatrists and are obliged to accommodate the changes in working practices and patient care which a new consultant inevitably brings.”

HIS has recommended the health board and partnerships address these issues urgently.

However, the report did acknowledge that Tayside was not the only board facing these challenges, and that it was a nationwide problem.

The report added: “In the interests of fairness, demands and challenges in

the provision and delivery of adult community mental health services is a situation we

recognise affects all NHS boards and partnerships providing this service.

“In particular, there are challenges with a national shortage of consultant psychiatrists and the difficulty to recruit permanently to these posts.

“However, how this is managed and the lack of leadership and management of this situation is an area of significant concern which NHS Tayside and the partnerships need to address as a priority.”

HIS also noted that during their time onsite they observed a “very committed workforce from all specialties across the service”.

It said: “We very much appreciate the excellent levels of engagement and openness from

all staff we met who gave us an insight into the work they do to deliver the service on a daily

basis. We wish to acknowledge their professionalism and honesty throughout the review.”

Mental health services have been under the spotlight in recent months following the publication of the damning Strang report in February.

The Independent Inquiry Into Mental Health Services in Tayside published its Trust and Respect report and called for an urgent overhaul of the current system.

Its author, Dr David Strang, previously claimed the health board had “lurched from crisis to crisis”.

Mid Scotland and Fife MSP, Liz Smith, said: “This report makes for very troubled reading, not least of which is the significant concern expressed about leadership and decision-making within NHS Tayside.

“There are major lessons to be learnt here and learnt very quickly. The effects of Covid-19 will only exacerbate the pressure on mental health services and the public needs to have confidence in these services.

“One good factor within the report is the commitment and dedication of staff on the front line. These members of staff must now be given maximum support.”

NHS Tayside has been approached for comment.