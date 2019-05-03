Fresh battle for Angus twin Chloe as she aims to lose two stones for hip operation

A youngster who has overcome numerous challenges is facing another battle.

Chloe Hirsch, 10, and twin sister Ayley were born with cerebral palsy and had pioneering surgery at the St Louis Children’s Hospital in Missouri.

The Angus girls spent eight weeks in the US having intense physical therapy.

Since 2012 they have had a series of operations to help them progress.

However, Chloe and parents Averil and Frazer have now been told she needs more surgery this year to help combat curvature of the spine.

Specialists at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee believe the problem is stemming from her left hip. Chloe is now on a strict fitness regime to lose weight to ensure the surgery goes ahead in September or October.

The operation is expected to last five and a half hours and Chloe is likely to face three or four months of rehabilitation afterwards.

The Carnoustie family is hoping community support will once again give Chloe a boost to get better.

Averil said: “Chloe has to lose between one and a half and two stones in the next three months. This is going to be hard as she is not as mobile as most people.

“We knew she needed surgery but didn’t realise how big it would be.”

Chloe has set up an Instagram account to allow people to follow her progress.

Averil said she was proud of how her daughter was bearing up. “When she found out she had to undergo hip surgery she was quite devastated, but she is on the right track now,” she said. “It is just a matter of us encouraging her.”

Chloe is working out with uncle Chris Fleming at Empire Health & Fitness in Arbroath, and with Cal Owens at Caledonia in Carnoustie. The Carlogie Primary pupil is also swimming every week.