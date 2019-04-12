Fresh Ayr shot against Honest Men this season frustrates Dundee United’s Paul McMullan

It will be all change again in the home ranks when Dundee United face Ayr United in front of the TV cameras at Tannadice tonight.

In three games to date between the pair this term, United have had two different managers and used a staggering 23 players.

One thing that has remained constant has been the outcome, with the Honest Men coming out on top each time, scoring eight goals in the process and not conceding any.

There will be several more men in the United ranks this time who don’t number among that 23 but attacker Paul McMullan is.

And he admits a hat-trick of defeats against the same opposition is something that irks him big time.

“The games so far have been disappointing for us. To lose nine points to anybody over a season is obviously not great for any team,” said the 23-year-old.

“It has hurt a lot of us around the place and it is something we can now put right tonight and aim to.”

As well as that issue of personal pride, McMullan knows there is more at stake in this one.

With Ross County on course to clinch automatic promotion over the next couple of games, United must start getting ready for another crack at the promotion play-offs.

For McMullan, that means making sure they build momentum over the final four games of the regular campaign.

And the fact tonight against Ayr and, at Inverness next week, see them up against at least one team they look certain to face in the play-offs, means victories are vital.

“Ross County winning on Tuesday night means they would now need a disaster to blow automatic promotion, but we have to keep going so long as there is still a chance,” McMullan added.

“We hope they will slip up but eight points over four games does look a lot for us to claw back now.

“So the next two games are against Ayr and Inverness and we’ll probably be playing one of them in the play-offs.

“It’s important we go out and set down a marker for what’s to come. We’ve changed a lot from the last time we played Ayr down there so it is important we go out and show what we’re about now.

“We wouldn’t want to be going into a play-off against them without a win this season and that’s definitely what all the boys are focused on, getting the win.”

McMullan insists United are now over the disappointment of losing an injury-time equaliser at Ross County a week ago.

He knows they must learn lessons from that but overall was encouraged by a general level of performance that bodes well for what lies ahead.

“A lot of things went right and we played some good football as well as creating some good chances.

“Then, with two minutes to go, we lose the equaliser and it was disappointing but we can take a lot of positives and we will try to keep to those levels we reached.

“It did show again that when we are on top and go ahead we have to get a second goal. We created good chances and there were a couple that should have been goals.

“It’s been a problem all year and, hopefully, in this last bit of the season to come we can start adding that second goal when we go ahead.”

McMullan will be making his first home appearances since signing a new two-year contract last week. For him, the timing of the deal could not have been better.

“When your contract is running down it’s never great, so to get it all sorted now and know where I’ll be next year is great.

“It means I can concentrate on what’s to come for the rest of this season without that distraction.

“There’s a big two months to come, probably with the play-offs.”