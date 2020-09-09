Fresh anger as work set to restart on controversial women’s custody unit in Hilltown

Work will restart on a controversial women’s custody unit planned for the Hilltown after it was interrupted due to the Covid-19 construction ban.

Building will resume on the development on the site of the former Our Lady’s primary school in Nelson Street later this month.

After the unit was approved by Dundee City Council back in 2018, there was immediate backlash, with more than 1,300 people signing a petition objecting to the complex.

The Scottish Prison Service (SPS) has said that local residents will still have another chance to air their concerns.

However, upon learning that work was due to restart, there was fresh anger in the community.

Leigh Edwards, who has lived in the area for three years, said: “I definitely agree with the concept, I understand the need for women to get out of prison and go to somewhere like that, but the location is ridiculous and I honestly see it as a slight on the people of the Hilltown.

“I’ve got an adult son with a disability and it’s not something I want him living near.

“They think Hilltown is undesirable area. I can’t see this ever happening in the Ferry, or somewhere else like that.”

This sentiment was shared by her neighbour, Szymon Burczyk, who believed the location was inappropriate.

He said: “I’m not really happy about it because we have got a school over there and families around, plus a homeless shelter over there.

“There’s going to be some incidents from time-to-time, people trying to break in and smuggle things idea.

“It’s not a good idea, at 3pm, 100 kids with their mums and dads will be walking back here and they’re going to be asking questions if they see police stationed there, or whatever.”

Sandra Sivewright, who spends a lot of time in the area with her family, added: “We don’t know what those women are going to be in for and they’re getting to come and go as they please.

“We aren’t concerned for the kids’ safety, but we don’t think it’s a good atmosphere.”

It had originally been hoped that the unit would be up-and-running by next summer, however, that has now been revised, and it’s thought the unit could be open by the end of 2021.

The complex will house up to 16 female prisoners, mainly from Dundee and the surrounding areas, who have been assessed as suitable to be reintroduced to the community.

Coldside councillor George McIrvine, who attempted to put a halt to the plans at the time, has said engagement with community continues to be vital.

He said: “While there is still a lot of anger and frustration from local residents at the chosen site location of the custody unit in Coldside, it is therefore essential that the Scottish Prison Service carries out meaningful and informative communication with the local community to ensure the minimum impact of disruption whilst building work resumes. This is of paramount importance.

“Considering the conundrum of the inevitable traffic congestion in a built up area, the school traffic of both Our Lady’s RC and Rosebank Primary, along with the imminent lack of daylight hours with the winter months round the corner, I hope they listen to the local community.”

A spokesman for the SPS said: “We are currently arranging open events for local residents through Coldside Community Council to allow them to come and take a fresh look at what is proposed and give them a chance to discuss their concerns with SPS representatives.

“We are aware that people do have worries about the new unit that were expressed during the development period.

“We want to work with residents to ensure that any issues are resolved as quickly as possible.”

Chairman of Coldside Community Council, Margaret Wemyss, said: “The unit is here to stay whether we like it or not so we are just going to have to live with it.

“However, we have ongoing concerns about traffic access and also extra traffic close to the schools in the are during the construction process.

“We are seeking further reassurance from the SPS and the developers that everything possible will be done to minimise disruption.”