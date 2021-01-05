Freezing temperatures see Dundee pensioners ‘prisoners’ in their own homes

Pensioners claim they are “prisoners” in their own homes with more people also being admitted to A&E as freezing weather takes hold over the city.

Temperatures plummeted overnight on Sunday and on Monday with residents all over the city waking up to sheets of ice covering the roads and pavements.

And the low temperatures were due to continue, with temperatures as low as -1˚C and sleet and snow forecasted last night.

Pensioners dub icy conditions “treacherous” and “lethal”

A number of Dundee pensioners are claiming they are “prisoners” in their own homes and say they feel trapped because of the ice outside.

Jim Elder, 81, who lives in Beechwood, said: “We’re trapped here because of city pavements and roads outside.

“We’re effectively prisoners in our homes because it’s not safe to go outside because it is far too slippery.

“The council maintains it is gritting the roads and pavements but they are taking ages to get round all the streets and they are currently lethal.

“It seems there is no money anymore for carrying out services such as gritting the roads and pavements.”

Dorothy McHugh of Dundee Pensioners’ Forum, added: “I have been inundated with calls from older people trapped in their homes again because of the council’s wholly inadequate response to the freezing conditions.

“There is sheet ice across the city.

“The pavements are treacherous.”

She has since written to Dundee City Council leader John Alexander about the state of the pavements and roads.

She added: “I told him I had four calls this morning from older people in Dundee – Charleston, Kirkton and The Glens – complaining they can’t get beyond their front gate because of black ice.

“The side streets and pavements in St Mary’s are treacherous.

“Two members of neighbour’s families have already ended up in A&E, having fallen on icy pavements – one of whom I advised to contact you directly.

“Our cul-de-sac is never gritted.

“One of my neighbours suggested the pavements here may be ‘unadopted’.

“I’d be grateful if you could let me know how I can check this.”

Dorothy added although the council is reassuring people the gritter fleet is out working across the city, the pavements are still sheet ice.

She said: “I understand there will be priorities for gritting to keep traffic flowing – but pedestrians need to move about as well.

“Older people who may already be frail still need to get out to conduct personal business and to make contact with the outside world.”

More people going to A&E after falling on the ice

With the freezing temperatures the A&E departments in Tayside’s hospitals have also seen an increase in people coming through the doors after falling on the ice.

NHS Tayside is now advising anyone who needs emergency but non-life-threatening treatment to call NHS 24 on 111 rather than going straight to A&E.

A spokeswoman for the health board said: “We have seen a number of people coming to our A&E departments as a result of falling on ice.

“Our advice would be only to go outside if it is necessary and to take extra care when walking on icy roads and pavements.

“Anyone venturing outside should wear appropriate shoes with a good grip and several thin layers to help keep warm along with a coat, hat and gloves.

“If people fall and think they need to go to A&E, it is important to remember that the way people access A&E services is changing to keep patients and NHS Scotland safe this winter – making sure everyone gets the right care in the right place.

“To ensure patients have the fastest access to the treatment they need, anyone with a non-life-threatening condition who would usually go to A&E should now call NHS 24 on 111 first, day or night, to be directed to the right NHS service.

“If A&E is the most appropriate place to provide the right care, patients will either be directly referred to A&E by NHS 24 or a telephone or video consultation with a senior clinical decision maker.”

